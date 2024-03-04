© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to discuss the new phenomenon of injected people glowing.
The literature proves that cyborgization can be achieved through vaccination and “nanobot infection”. Now, Dr. Ana Mihalcea has discovered that injected people are GLOWING under UV light.
➡️ Full Interview - https://rumble.com/v4g48tl-maria-zeee-and-dr.-ana-mihalcea-on-infowars-why-are-injected-people-glowing.html
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel