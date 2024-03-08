BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No Farmers, No Food - Gareth Icke Tonight Talks To UK Farmer Mark Byford
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
20 views • 03/08/2024

Gareth Icke Tonight


March 7, 2024


On the show this week.

Mark Byford AKA The Bowler Hat Farmer, joins us to talk about the pressure being put on farmers, the attack on our food supply, and the current protests taking place all over the world.

Researcher and co creator of both the Holistic alliance for real ecology, and the new chartist movement, Justin Walker is here to talk about net zero, the banking system, and the bradbury pound.

Michael Horn has 44 years of experience as a science researcher and began his study and research into the UFO contacts of Billy Meier, in 1979. He’ll be coming on to the show to tell what Billy Meiers experiences in the 1950, mean for us in 2024.


That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ht1e9-no-farmers-no-food-gareth-icke-tonight-talks-to-uk-farmer-jason-byford.html

