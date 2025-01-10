BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Occupy the Getty' Part I The Bret Lueder Show with Guest Steven Kelley Episode #95 - Jan 9 2025
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
547 followers
1
111 views • 5 months ago

'Occupy the Getty' Part I The Bret Lueder Show with Guest Steven Kelley Episode #95 - Jan 9 2025 

Sharing this video interview from 'EsotericGuice' on Rumble, description and link below, followed by short bit of info to find Steven D Kelley.

Satanic Ritual Abuse, child sex trafficking and pedophilia are just some of the things which former government contractor Steven D. Kelley describes as taking place beneath the Getty Museum in Santa Monica, California. The elitists, the tunnels, the intrigue; hear how the museum is a front for a 6-level deep underground bunker which Kelley maintains is the seat of Satanic power on earth. Kelley describes that humans are entrenched in a spiritual battle of Biblical proportions. www.truthcatradio.com, t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage 

Donations are encouraged: cash.app/$BretLueder

https://rumble.com/v67eely-occupy-the-getty-part-i-the-bret-lueder-show-with-guest-steven-kelley-episo.html?e9s=src_v1_upp 

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

 https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

 Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

https://www.stevendkelley.com/


Keywords
gettytunnelsbunkerssteven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
