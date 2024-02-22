BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️A TU-160 Take-off with Putin in the Cockpit - Zarubin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 02/22/2024

Video of Take-off, and will post The Kremlin published video of Putin in the cockpit of Tu-160.

 Four deeply modernized, handsome Tu-160Ms in the final assembly shop of the Kazan Aviation Plant during Vladimir Putin’s visit to the enterprise.
The resumption of serial production of missile carriers started in December 2018, and already on January 12, 2022, the newly produced Tu-160M made its first flight.

From Kazan before President Vladimir Putin's flight on the Tu-160M. The motorcade of the head of state drove straight up to the missile carrier.

Image for thumbnail was just after landing.

The flight of Putin on the strategic missile carrier Tu-160M has ended; it lasted 30 minutes.

Putin commented that the flight on the Tu-160M left good impressions - "the equipment is excellent."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy