⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(29 Sept – 6 Oct 2023)

▫️ From 29 Sept to 6 Oct 2023, the AF of the RU FED carried out 14 group strikes by long-range precision weapons & UAVs at the AFU military facilities.

▫️ The strikes hit ammo depots, missile & artillery weapons, military-tech hardware of the AFU, production workshops of enterprises manuf weapons & military equip, as well as accommodation points for UKR servicemen, nationalists & foreign mercs.

▫️As a result of the strikes, one SKD workshop for Punisher & Furia attack & recon UAVs, storage facilities for HIMARS projectiles, Storm Shadow & Scalp cruise missiles & explosives manuf components for ammo production have been wiped out.

▫️In addition, temp. deployment areas of AFU nationalists, foreign mercs & instructors have been hit.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units repelled 4 counter-attacks by AFU units.

▫️Aviation & artill launched strikes at AFU 25th air assault, 14th, 43rd, 92nd mech brigs manpower & hardware near Sinkovka, Timkovka (Kharkov reg), Novoselovskoye, Novolyubovka (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were more than 405 servicemen, 5 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 15 motor vehics, as well as 15 field artill cannons.

▫️ 4 AFU ammo depots were destroyed near Volchansk, Kupyansk & Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direct, the UKR AF using the 12th Special Forces Brig, 63rd & 67th mech brigs made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Yampolovka (DPR), Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (LPR).

▫️ As a result of competent actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, air strikes, artill fire & heavy flamethrowers, 17 enemy attacks were repelled.

▫️ The AFU losses to more than 430 UKR troops killed & wounded, 13 armoured fight vehics, 14 motor vehics, as well as 12 guns.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the enemy units continue to strengthen the DEF close to Avdeevka, Maryinka & Toretsk (DPR).

▫️At the same time, the enemy units made an attempt to carry out OFF. actions towards Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

▫️Over the week, the Yug GOF units repelled 34 AFU attacks.

▫️ As a result of the fighting, enemy lost more than 1,745 UKR troops killed & wounded, 18 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 27 motor vehics, 13 field artill guns, as well as 1 Grad MLRS launcher.

▫️Aviat & Missile Troops destroyed 3 ammo depots.

▫️S Donetsk direct, the RU units have repelled 11 AFU attacks over the week. In addition, air strikes & artill fire struck clusters of AFU manpower & hardware.

▫️Enemy losses were more than 755 men killed & wounded, 8 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 19 motor vehics, & 11 field artill guns.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, the RU troops took intensive actions to capture favourable lines & new positions, repelled 2 counter-attacks of AFU 65th mechd, 71st jaeger brigs close to Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



▫️ The enemy's losses totalled over 320 UKR troops killed & wounded, 14 armoured fight vehics, 20 motor vehics &d 25 field artill guns.

▫️ In Kherson direct., the enemy units made unsuccessful attempts to capture bridgeheads on islands & the left bank of the Dnepr.

▫️ As a result of the fire damage, the enemy losses were up to 235 men, 6 field artill guns, 17 motor vehics.

▫️ In addition, 5 ammo depots were destroyed. 2 sabotage & recon groups' actions were thwarted.

▫️ Fighter aviation of RU Aerospace Forces has shot down Su-27, Su-25, & MiG-29 of UKR Air Force close to Soldatskoye (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Sergeevka, Kleshcheyevka (DPR). 1 Su-25 ground-attack aircraft was eliminated near Dolgintsevo airfield in Dnepropetrovsk reg.

▫️ RU Missile Troops & Artill & UAV destroyed one Buk SAM syst close to Burlatskoye (DPR), as well as 3 P-18 radars for detecting & tracking air targets near Nikanorovka (DPR), Krinichki, Novobogdanovka (Nikolayevsk reg).

▫️ On 4 Oct, the Black Sea Fleet's naval aircraft destroyed 2 watercraft & 13 AFU saboteurs during the group's attempt to land at the seaside of the Crimean peninsula.

▫️ Air DEF facilities have intercepted 39 HIMARS, Olkha & Uragan projectiles, 4 JDAM aerial guided bombs, 3 HARM anti-radiation missiles, as well as 2 Neptune anti-ship missiles over the week.

▫️ In addition, 320 UKR UAVs have been shot down & overwhelmed by electronic warfare systs.

📊 In total, 486 airplanes & 250 helicopters, 7,572 UAV, 440 AD missile systs, 12,361 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,161 combat vehics equipped w/ MLRS, 6,666 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 13,850 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.