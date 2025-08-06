Trump Just Spit in the Face of the Russian Bear 08/06/2025

Robert Wilkie states “The economy can’t survive if Russia’s oil goes below $40 a barrel, and if Trump restricts countries from buying, Putin’s economy is going to spiral out of control, and he cannot continue this war.” Dmitry Medvedev stated “Russia is right in everything and will continue to go its own way. Let him remember how dangerous a “dead hand” is”. The thing is, Russia no longer consider itself bound by nuclear treaty with the U.S.





