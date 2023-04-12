G Edward Griffin: CBDC, One World Order, Banking Crash COMING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine
Apr 11, 2023
The Legendary based Godfather G. Edward Griffin, Author of The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve joins DeAnna Lorraine for a riveting deep-dive interview that goes down many rabbit holes of the upcoming banking crash, CBDC, New World Order, Vaccines, Social Credit score and much more in this must-watch interview!
WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!
Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel
Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!
Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots
Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hniow-g-edward-griffin-cdbc-one-world-order-banking-crash-coming.html