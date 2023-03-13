It is 'THE CALM' before the storm where many will be again mislead according to the holy scriptures. The strong delusion at work. Pray that you all are preparing and being guided by the true Holy Spirit. Get out of America Babylon. Get your passports if you don't have one 'NOW'. Protected within The Most High and Christ's borders, only for those who are counted worthy. Pray to be counted worthy to escape. We are praying for all of you, pray for us. Blessings. Shalawam. Read in Apocrypha 2 Esdras these verses.



2Es 9:5 For like as all that is made in the world hath a beginning and an end, and the end is manifest:

2 Esdras 9:6 Even so the times also of the Highest have plain beginnings in wonder and powerful works, and endings in effects and signs.

2 Esdras 9:7 And every one that shall be saved, and shall be able to escape by his works, and by faith, whereby ye have believed,

2 Esdras 9:8 Shall be preserved from the said perils, and shall see my salvation in my land, and within my borders: for I have sanctified them for me from the beginning.

Blessings and shalawam.



