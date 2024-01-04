Free Throat Chakra Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the Left

In this short segment I use my 528 Hz (DNA repair) tuning fork to column over the Throat Chakra on the left. Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with things that you do not express. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from canva.com.