11/16/2024 -- Seismic activity spreading -- Update on current activity worldwide
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1
543 views • 6 months ago

This update covers each region from Europe to the USA, and gives a general outlook of what is expected over the next 7-10 days.


If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs


Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo



If you like my research you can give directly to my operation via my paypal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dutchsinse


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
