BREAKING! Shots at Trump Rally! Bloodied ear, and taken away by Secret Service - assassination attempt!?

BREAKING! Shots fired at Trump rally!
Trump with an injury after what is presumed to be an assassination attempt.
Footage shows the former US president with a bloodied ear.
Butler, Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump had to be escorted away from his rally after possible shots were heard.
While Trump was speaking, noises were heard before people started screaming and security rushed in to shield Trump.