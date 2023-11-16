BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TEARS OF BLOOD - MOATS with George Galloway Ep 291 15 November 2023 (mirrored)
26 views • 11/16/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Gallowyay at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/i5A45dtSrB4?si=BkYXtPNExc8R5VfD

#Gaza #Starmer #Palestine

Follow me on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/GeorgeGallowayOfficial


05:50 Introduction #Gaza #Starmer #Palestine #AlShifa #Biden

08:00 MOATS Monologue #Palestine #Gaza #Braverman #Sunak #DavidCameron

32:50 Lowkey on #Palestine #Gaza

1:12:25 Scott Ritter on #Palestine #Gaza #Israel #IwoJima

1:32:45 William Sakwa on #Congo #Rwanda #TonyBlair


Follow Lowkey on X: https://x.com/lowkey0nline YT: @LowkeyOnline

Follow Scott Ritter on X: https://x.com/realscottritter

Follow William Sakwa on X: https://x.com/African_Stream YT: @AfricanStream



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
