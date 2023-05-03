© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2alhap2fb6
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The US Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed Josh Hawley's bill to declassify all the intelligence on Covid origins… What does it mean?
#CCPVirus #CovidVirus #Covidorigins #JoshHawley
3/5/2023 文贵直播：乔什·霍利议员要求政府解密中共病毒来源的法案获参议院全票通过，意味着啥？
#中共病毒 #冠状病毒 #病毒溯源 #乔什·霍利议员