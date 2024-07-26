The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 19 – July 25, 2024

▪️For the first time since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Yemeni Houthis attacked Tel Aviv. The strike was conducted with the new Yafa UAV, killing one Israeli and injuring several others.

▪️In response, the IDF Air Force bombed the port of Al Hodeidah in western Yemen. The airstrikes resulted in a massive fire at the fuel storage area and the deaths of nine people.

▪️In addition, U.S.-British coalition aviation also struck the Arab republic. The Yemeni group's facilities in Al Hodeidah and Hajjah provinces came under fire.

▪️Nevertheless, Ansar Allah fighters later again attempted to attack Israeli territory. A surface-to-surface missile was launched at the city of Eilat, and Israeli air defenses intercepted the munition.

▪️Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region continued unabated. The Yemenis fired an anti-ship missile and a UAV at the Lobivia container ship in the Gulf of Aden, but they landed near the ship.

▪️In northeastern Syria, the Kurdish administration announced an amnesty for some 1,200 prisoners from a prison in the Gweiran neighborhood in the city of Hasakah. A significant portion of those released had previously been convicted of involvement in the terrorist Islamic State.

▪️In the areas bordering Turkey in Syria, Kurdish militias attacked the positions of pro-Turkish groups. Up to 11 Syrian National Army fighters were killed in sorties near Aazaz, Al Bab and Marea.

▪️In response, Turkish forces launched artillery strikes on Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces facilities. The hits were recorded in the area of Tell Rifaat and Menbij, with casualties among civilians.

