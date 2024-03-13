Dr. Sheila Furey: Sexualization of Children Destroys Lives, Morality and America

The effects of exposure to sexual content on children are severely detrimental. This exposure often leads to various psychological issues, such as anxiety, depression, self-injurious behavior, and premature sexualization. There are instances where children as young as eight develop addictions to pornography and self-stimulation, which result in neurological changes that impede their cognitive and intellectual growth. Society needs to address this onslaught on children’s innocence without any further delay, says Dr. Sheila Furey of the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, a child and adolescent psychologist with over 30 years of experience.

In an interview with The New American, Dr. Furey underscores the importance of recognizing signs of psychological distress in children and offers guidance for parents and caregivers. She discusses how systematic exposure to sexual content devoid of moral context, alongside LGBT “education” in public schools, leads to children’s early onset of sexual activity, teenage pregnancies, and a rise in sexually transmitted diseases. Needless to say, these consequences negatively impact children's academic and future professional achievements.

Dr. Furey highlights the promotion of "children's sexual rights" by organizations like the United Nations as criminal. She argues that the practical implementation of such notions not only harms children but also normalizes pedophilia and child sex trafficking. Furthermore, she contends that these ideas are antithetical to America’s foundational principles of Christian morality, which are essential for upholding constitutionalism. Thus, she advocates for withdrawal from such organizations to safeguard children and preserve moral principles integral to society.

