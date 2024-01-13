Houthis claim to make hits on Western ships, US and UK deny any impacts

The Houthis report they have hit several Western warships in the Red Sea; however, Washington and London deny these claims. The Yemeni militant group says it is now mobilizing forces across the country. A local journalist has more on the mounting escalation.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.