Shazza's Story.
2 views • 02/13/2023

Shazza's Story.


Cornelian Bay, Tasmania.


13th February, 2023.


With the AVN and the Vaxxed bus in Tassie, Shazza tells her story to Meryl Dorey,


Childhood vaccines, Whooping Cough, Small Pox, nice midwives.


Building communities and likeminded people.


https://avn.org.au/


Join Roobs Flyers ~


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


http://roobsflyers.com/


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


australiatasmaniaroobs flyersaustralian vaccination risks networkthe vaxxed busshazza matazz
