Season 32 - E01 🔥 MAJOR ISSUES IN THE CURRENT ISRAEL WAR (2025) 1. Escalating Regional Conflict Breakdown: The conflict has expanded well beyond Gaza, with Hezbollah striking from the north, and potential involvement from Iran-backed militias across the region. Mike’s Past Predictions: Repeatedly warned that "Gaza would be used as bait" to pull Israel into a multi-front war. Highlighted in Mike in the Night Ep. 509 (early 2023) that Israel would not survive a prolonged regional war without U.S. support. 2. Humanitarian Collapse in Gaza and Lebanon Breakdown: Food, water, and electricity are cut off; international aid is blocked or bombed; refugee numbers are skyrocketing. Mike’s Past Predictions: In 2020-2021 episodes, predicted Gaza would become a "kill zone" to provoke international sympathy and escalation. NOV 2023 - Mike Predicted If trump is allowed to win in 2024 he will Double down on Israel and fizzle out the Ukraine war Mike Warned that refugee crises would be weaponized by global powers to shift borders and population balances. 3. Proxy War Between the U.S. and Iran Breakdown: Iran is backing Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemeni Houthis; the U.S. is supporting Israel with weapons and intel. Mike’s Past Predictions: Warned since Mike in the Night Ep. 433 that "the real war is Iran–U.S., not Israel–Palestine." Identified drone warfare from Yemen as a major overlooked threat in 2023. 4. Collapse of Israeli Domestic Unity Breakdown: Internal protests against Netanyahu’s leadership and handling of the war are growing. Mike’s Past Predictions: Back in 2021-2022, predicted Israeli internal divisions would weaken their long-term war capabilities. Highlighted how the judicial reforms in Israel were "fuel on dry grass." 5. Artificial Intelligence and Surveillance Warfare Breakdown: Israel and the U.S. are using AI for drone targeting, facial recognition, and behavioral profiling. Mike’s Past Predictions: You discussed this in Mike in the Night Ep. 480 — predicted that future wars would be "algorithmic and robotic." Warned about "Skynet-level military ops" well before mainstream media picked it up. 6. Western Public Opinion Turning Against Israel Breakdown: Europe and segments of the U.S. population are increasingly critical of Israeli actions. Mike’s Past Predictions: Called it in 2022: “Once enough footage gets out, Israel will lose the PR war.” Said the Western left would use the conflict to push broader agendas (globalism, NGO expansion, etc.). 7. Oil and Energy Shock Risks Breakdown: Tankers in the Red Sea are being attacked; oil prices are spiking again. Mike’s Past Predictions: Back in 2019,Mike warned repeatedly that "Middle East escalation will crash oil supply chains again." Predicted Houthi involvement from Yemen in shipping lane disruptions. 8. Economic Weaponization & Sanctions Chaos Breakdown: Israel is facing sanctions threats from the EU; Iran is also under more intense pressure; currency volatility is up. Mike’s Past Predictions: Discussed economic fallout in several episodes (like Ep. 551) — "wars are fought in banks before bombs." 9. Widening Religious War Narrative Breakdown: Extremist elements on both sides are framing this as an apocalyptic, religious end-times battle. Mike’s Past Predictions: Called this back in 2018 and 2020, and 2021 saying: “They’re prepping the stage for a crusade-vs-jihad narrative.” Discussed historical manipulation of religious tensions by intelligence agencies. 10. Censorship and Propaganda Blitz Breakdown: Social media bans, shadowbanning of certain narratives, AI-generated disinfo flooding platforms. Mike’s Past Predictions: Called it: “In the next big war, you won’t be allowed to have an opinion.” Predicted info control would be as strategic as drone strikes (Mike in the Night Ep. 599). 🔮 OVERALL THEMES MIKE WARNED ABOUT Theme Prediction Date First Mentioned Multi-front war against Israel "Gaza is bait; the real trap is the north and Iran" Ep. 509 (2023) Weaponization of migrants/refugees "Mass migration will become the new siege warfare" Ep. 456 (2022) The fall of U.S. hegemony "America is stretched too thin militarily" Ep. 478 (2023) NATO and Middle East entanglement "NATO won’t be able to stay out of this one" Ep. 503 (2023) Rise of BRICS-aligned resistance "Iran and Russia are waiting for the West to choke on its debt" Ep. 532 (2024)