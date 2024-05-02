BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Four Elements (for silent observation, inspiration, contemplation)
IntegratingPresence.com
2 followers
13 views • 12 months ago

https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/26/four-elements-meditation-resources


After initially embarking on a research journey in order to offer teachings and guided meditations on the four elements -- earth, water, fire, air -- things change, as they always do, and vital information and insights come to light influencing our choices. Instead, the footage shot exclusively for this project -- during travels and everyday life -- now finds its way as filmic objects for silent observation, inspiration, contemplation and however else viewers wish to skillfully engage. This is a combination video of separate individual element videos which are also available. Three of them have more content than this one.


Earth: https://youtu.be/d_cn9IZZY2g

Water: https://youtu.be/h_C7Yh7zMuI

Fire: https://youtu.be/-xOIFroOO8U

Air: https://youtu.be/_Aw_fxccTk0


Disclaimer: Warning of practicing for elements meditation without a qualified teacher. I've put together an extensive blog post containing what's been collected thus far and is for research and informational purposes on the four great elements. Please take only what is helpful and leave the rest


Blog post Contents headings:


Earth

Water

Fire

Air

Miscellaneous and Resources

Questions for potential reflection and contemplation

Articles


https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/26/four-elements-meditation-resources

Keywords
earthwaterairfirefour elements
