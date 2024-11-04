Oath to the Constitution: Ignored and Betrayed Daily at the Cost of Liberty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If their duty, their honor, and their oaths will not bind them, let us not put into their hands our liberty, and all our other great interests." Those are the words of Gouverneur Morris, the penman of the Constitution. Today, despite that warning - politicians ignore that oath every day - and the people keep letting them get away with it. The price is our liberty.
Path to Liberty: November 4, 2024