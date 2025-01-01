"America's Dream in Crisis: The Truth About Housing Affordability"

Welcome to America's Dream in Crisis, the podcast that dives deep into the issues shaping our lives and communities. I’m Jeffrey Prather, and today, we’re tackling a topic that hits home for millions of Americans—literally. Housing affordability is no longer just a buzzword; it’s a crisis impacting families, individuals, and the very fabric of the American Dream.

In this episode, we’ll explore:

The root causes of the housing affordability crisis.

The impact on families and communities.

Potential solutions and ways you can get involved in driving change.