Marcuse Samuel and Scott Hensler interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lost show found – This is the last show with me (07/11/2015) before Marcuse Samuel passed away not more than one week later. I was a guest on his show discussing the powers of the dark side attacking Marcuse and others. I gave Marcuse a vision at the beginning of the show concerned about what was attacking him and where it possibly came from. RIP Marcuse, you are really missed...