国会议员George Santos说， “希望你们 不要放弃，不要退缩，继续战斗。我们将一起努力，把所有人从中共手中解放出来，我们将扳倒习近平”
Congressman George Santos said, "I hope you don't give up, don't back down, keep fighting. We will work together to free everyone from the Chinese Communist Party and bring down Xi Jinping."
