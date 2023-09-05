BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pt. 2: Isn't the Bible Full of Mistakes??? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Chance of Wonder
12 followers
2
77 views • 09/05/2023

The Bible can't be relied upon because it's so full of mistakes, right? Hold on...what kind of mistakes are we talking about here? And if we look at where those mistakes happen, is there a bigger picture? Check out the video to learn more, and visit https://chanceofwonder.com/why-should-we-believe-the-bible-is-true/ to dive deep.

If you missed part 1, go check it out now: https://www.brighteon.com/2a0e8203-5f1d-45be-b4e8-4a954cf5bfb9


* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u 

* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/ 

* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at:


https://ChanceOfWonder.com

Keywords
bible historytextual criticismbible reliablemistakes in the bibleearly bible manuscriptsbible unreliablecan we trust the bibleis the bible trustworthybible conflicts
