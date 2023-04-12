Ukraine Update April 12, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova and Kislovka (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 30 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two motor vehicles, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack aircraft, artillery, and units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, one pick-up truck, and one D-30 howitzer.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the main forces of the Russian troops were concentrated near the city of Artyomovsk. The Wagner assault groups continued fighting to seize blocks in the central part of Artyomovsk and push the enemy to the western outskirts of the settlement. On the flanks, the assault teams are supported by the Airborne Troops.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces and Operational-Tactical Aviation provide air and fire support to the offensive. Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 11 sorties close to Artyomovsk and the Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 48 firing missions for this purpose.

💥The enemy's losses amounted to over 450 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, D-20 and a MSTA-B howitzers, as well as two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 radar stations over the past day in this direction.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Over the past 24 hours, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one pick-up truck, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit have been neutralized in these directions.

◽️ In Kherson direction, more than 10 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS have been eliminated during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 97 areas during the day.

💥 The air defense forces intercepted four HIMARS MLRS and one ground launched small diameter bomb during the day. In addition, nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Maryinka, Veseloye, Elenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Marinskoye, Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry