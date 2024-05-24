1:1 with former President Donald Trump

Presidential candidate Donald Trump stops to talk with political reporter Tara Rosenblum after his campaign rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx. Trump addresses topics ranging from how he plans to capture independent and undecided voters, the migrant crisis in New York City, potential running mates and much more.





