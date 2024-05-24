1:1 with former President Donald Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump stops to talk with political reporter Tara Rosenblum after his campaign rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx. Trump addresses topics ranging from how he plans to capture independent and undecided voters, the migrant crisis in New York City, potential running mates and much more.
