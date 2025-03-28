BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
419) "Mentir tem consequências neurológicas" — Sabrina Wallace
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
86 views • 5 months ago

Fonte – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; Março 26, 2025

Coffee w/ signs: https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.8C21C9B1-4D67-4418-8461-52902FCAA1FD:b


MIT researches haev found that ChatGPT power users are getting addicted :

https://www.wizcase.com/news/mit-ai-researchers-warn-about-addiction-to-artificial-intelligence/

https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/08/05/1095600/we-need-to-prepare-for-addictive-intelligence/


Can ChatGPT Be Addictive? A Call to Examine the Shift from Support to Dependence in AI Conversational Large Language Models.

Published: 17 February 2025: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44230-025-00090-w

    • PDF download: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s44230-025-00090-w.pdf


175) Michael Persinger on 'No More Secrets' versus Racing to Control the Human Mind: https://www.brighteon.com/2221dd8e-722d-4111-8d38-06083af2a8e0

24 JUL 2023 Tore Says Show (HIV at 20:12''): https://rumble.com/v320wjo-24-jul-2023-tore-says-show.html


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

smartphoneiaconsequencianeurologia
