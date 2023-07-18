The 4th column of the Wagner Private Military Company has arrived in Belarus with over 80 vehicles

The 4th column of the Wagner Private Military Company has arrived in Belarus: over 80 vehicles.





Right now, another large column of Wagner PMC fighters is moving towards Osipovichi and the camp in the village of Tsel along the M5 highway from Bobruisk.





The column consists of at least 80 vehicles of various modifications: 18 trucks, over 20 UAZ pickups, cargo vans, about 20 vans, as well as buses, minibusses, and several covered Ural and KamAZ trucks.





The vehicles have LPR and DPR license plates.





The column stretches along the highway for about 5 km and is now approaching the exit to the village of Tsel, where the tent camp for Wagner PMC fighters is located.





According to Belarusian opposition TG channels, this is already the 4th "Wagner" column that has arrived in Belarus.