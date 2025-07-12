© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Blasts ‘Absurd’ Ben Shapiro for Urging People to Get Over Epstein Case
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/watch-tucker-carlson-blasts-absurd-ben-shapiro-urging/
------------------
'We're going to lose': Steve Bannon warns withholding Epstein files would doom GOP
'It's not about just a pedophile ring and all that, it's about who governs us, right? And that's why it's not going to go away … For this to go away, you're going to lose 10% of the MAGA movement' 💯
https://www.wnd.com/2025/07/were-going-lose-steve-bannon-warns-withholding-epstein/