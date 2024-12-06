Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 5, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2437 - Importance of vitamin C. -Why is scurvy in children going up? -How many pardons is Biden going to give? -What was one of the massive failure during Covid? -Will Biden pardon Fauci? -Have the shots on the kid’s shot schedule been tested for long term effects? -Transgender wins model of the year. -What is ultra processed food link to? -Will people from January 6th going to be pardoned when Trump gets in office? -How do we produce more melatonin?