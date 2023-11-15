PRAISING GOD FOR HIS DELIVERANCE 2. SAMUEL 22:1-51

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 22:1-51. In this poem, David used picture language. David could not see God. But he compared God to something that he could see. David also described in a dramatic way what he felt. Hebrew poetry repeats many words. And it often has two similar sentences that describe the same thing in slightly different ways. This helped the reader to understand more. This poem is similar in some places to Hannah’s song in 1 Samuel chapter 2. She also said that God was like her ‘rock’. In the Jewish Bible (the Old Testament), 1 and 2 Samuel was one complete book. Hannah’s poem was at the beginning of the book. David’s poem was at the end. Between them was the account of Israel’s first two kings. Both poems centre on the Lord. They describe how great he is. This showed the Israelites that the Lord was the centre of their history.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



