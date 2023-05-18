Apocalypse GPT: Why We Must Shut Down the Artificial Intelligence Revolution Now Ep 276

Glenn Beck





May 18, 2023





The terrifying future of artificial intelligence is here. Pandora’s box opened with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Now humanity is driving toward a cliff; even the top AI companies acknowledge that. But that’s not stopping them from taking all our worst human impulses and supercharging them with AI’s unlimited technological power. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, and Apple are already beginning to implement AI into the products you use every day. Glenn exposes how AI tech, which can already recreate your voice in seconds, become your "girlfriend," and change the fate of elections, could destroy reality as we know it. He also speaks with Center for Humane Technology co-founder and former Google ethicist Tristan Harris, who outlines the critical reality that we all will lose if every major player doesn’t hit the brakes soon.





How to stop godlike AI: https://www.stop.ai/





