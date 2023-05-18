BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Apocalypse GPT: Why We Must Shut Down the Artificial Intelligence Revolution Now Ep 276
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
333 views • 05/18/2023

Glenn Beck


May 18, 2023


The terrifying future of artificial intelligence is here. Pandora’s box opened with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Now humanity is driving toward a cliff; even the top AI companies acknowledge that. But that’s not stopping them from taking all our worst human impulses and supercharging them with AI’s unlimited technological power. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, and Apple are already beginning to implement AI into the products you use every day. Glenn exposes how AI tech, which can already recreate your voice in seconds, become your "girlfriend," and change the fate of elections, could destroy reality as we know it. He also speaks with Center for Humane Technology co-founder and former Google ethicist Tristan Harris, who outlines the critical reality that we all will lose if every major player doesn’t hit the brakes soon.


How to stop godlike AI: https://www.stop.ai/


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


#glennbeck #glenntv #theblaze #blazetv #artificialintelligence #ai #chatgpt #tristanharris #google #apple #snapchat #apocalypse #shutdown #revolution


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd0hcCK-hgs

Keywords
facebookrevolutionaiartificial intelligenceapocalypseappleglenn beckshut downgptchatgptopenaigodliketristan harriscenter for humane technologypanodoras boxhumanitysnapchatrecreate your voicechange electionsdestroy realitygoogle ethicist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy