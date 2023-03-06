Air Mobility Command Removing Tail Numbers - USAF Ret. Col | Lt. Col. Berney Flowers (TPC #1,1,24)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TPC #1,124 is with Mr. Berney Flowers, a total badass running for Congress.
His book: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Values-Matter-Berney-Flowers/dp/1648102123
Website: https://berneyflowers.com
Mr. Bernard “Berney” Flowers is running for Congress in Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District. With a career that spans over 33 years of combined experience in the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the private sector, Berney brings a wealth of expertise to bear. He served nearly 21 years on active duty in the US Air Force, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his Air Force career, Berney deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, and “visited” twenty – two countries and forty-three states in the performance of his duties. He was also assigned to the US Air Force’s “Air Staff” when the Pentagon was attacked on Sept 11, 2001. After retiring from active duty Berney worked at United Services Automobile Association (USAA) as a Project Manager, leading matrixed teams in the development and implementation of computer software deliverables supporting the release of financial products and services worth nearly $50 million. In 2009, he returned to DoD as a civilian employee, where he served as part of US Cyber Command’s initial staff and as NORAD & USNORTHCOM’s (United States Northern Command) Sr. Advisor to Ft Meade. Most recently, he served as NORAD & USNORTHCOM’s Sr. Advisor to the DHS.
