Documented: Lockheed's SR-71 Jet Proves Level Stationary Earth

.... observable, testable, repeatable... if you don't have these components, you don't have real science. Remember that as your brain searches for excuses on why this video can't be true... you can't offer pseudoscience as a rebuttal here, it doesn't work that way... even if you're a modern day food scientist or something, and you just swear by pseudoscience and proclaim it as worthy as real science... just cause you think so, doesn't make it so.

We don't want your pseudoscience bs anymore. Smooth talk and a nice shirt doesn't get you any brownie points in the real science world. "Bs, is bs". A very profound statement I know, ladies and gentlemen, feel free to quote me there... and for those of you in El Segundo, bs is short for bull shit, it's the polite and sophisticated way to say it in public, you see? Anyhow. Regarding all of your pseudoscience, you can take it, and lump it, and then, do something untoward with it, don't make me spell it out.

Good evening.