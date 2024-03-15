BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pffffizr is Making a KILLING.. Literally
69 views • 03/15/2024

If you have seen anything online lately, you'll see that PFFIZER is doing what they do and NOT being held accountable for their actions,.. with EVERY employee they bust or catch on live camera discussing their plans, or the masses of people that had dropped dead on live TV... They are definitely making A KILLING...

You can RAISE-A-WEARness with these spoof shirts.. and if you use the CODE: "SHEEP" you can save 10% at checkout for a limited time (one week)


These images are BANNED from social media. you WONT find this on AMAZON or anywhere for that matter.. there is NO where else online to get these designs.


Find Shirt,. sticker,. and coffee mug design here:

https://integritydesign.creator-spring.com/listing/pfffffizer

Power to the people.

cdcsheepvaccineside effectsvaxcovidfauccicovaidsthe jabturbo cancerpfizzer
