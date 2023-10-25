Diplomatic Insanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama, Biden used kid gloves on worst enemies.
Their policy was appeasement.
A delicate approach to terror doesn’t work — unless the goal is to enable it.
We are emboldening those who hate us.
We have been importing terror for years.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (24 October 2023)