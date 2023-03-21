JD Farag - Prophecy Update Mar 21 2023 - Always Pray to Not Lose Heart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
May 21, 2023
Pastor JD provides a prophetic prayer chart as a guide so we don’t lose heart in the face of unspeakable evil in this perilous time at the end of time.
Transcript, Prayer Chart available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt2djR5eXN5P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=