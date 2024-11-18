Maria Zeee & Dr. Julie Sladden: 2nd Aussie Council Launches DNA Contamination Hearing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Councillor Dr. Julie Sladden joins Maria Zeee to discuss a similar motion being bought on Tuesday 19th November by Tamar Council, following in the footsteps of Port Hedland Council which has drawn to attention the known DNA contamination in the COVID injections and called for suspension of the dangerous shots.