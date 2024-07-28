BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hungary Blows Whistle On, BANS Soros’ Plan of Genocide
MJTank
437 views • 9 months ago

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán sheds light on George Soros' publicly documented plan to flood the EU with "at least a million asylum seekers annually".


"It's a plan... It's about how to change Europe, and how to eliminate and push aside all the Christian, conservative, national-based political leaders and voters."


https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1816107166887260264


Poland is holding the line. Poland and Hungary are your emerging leaders of the free world. Featured in this video, Poland escalates from squirt guns to real guns in defense of their border. The squirt guns kept them at bay for a while, as seen here https://rumble.com/v3lfx2a-send-them-home.html


If you liked this video, you’d probably like hearing Soros’ ol’ good ol’ buddy ol’ pals, Albert Bourla of Phizer and Klaus Swab of WEF chat about the goal of reducing 50% of humanity by 2023, and how Phizer is a purpose-driven Company. The video is only 36 seconds! https://rumble.com/v3e1fq0-albert-bourlas-pride-depop.html


politicsimmigrationeuropeeusorosdefensehungarypolandpm
