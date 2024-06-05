BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUNE IS 👫 HETEROSEXUAL AWESOMENESS MONTH!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
111 views • 11 months ago

VfB gave a special BOOM shoutout to Idaho at the end of Coach Dave's broadcast today - got yore SIX, boys!


Idaho bar owner celebrating June as “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” with discounts for Heterosexuals speaks to @worldnetdaily about his motivations.


“This country is ready to stand up and say hey, enough is enough!” @oldstatesaloon


A bar in Idaho is celebrating June as “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.” They’re offering “Hetero Male Monday” where heterosexual men receive 15% off while Wednesdays are “Hetero Couples Day.”


Source: https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1797751574590071158


Thumbnail: https://x.com/Deplorable_JJ/status/1797728107400450534


Idaho bar goes viral after declaring 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'


#HeterosexialAwesomenessMonth #HAM


I am proud to be a #HAM


https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/heterosexual-awesomeness-month/


UNEQUALLY YOKED | 6-5-2024


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/aQhckQ8BjQYAATD5hfQ2cD

