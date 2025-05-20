Don't You Dare Ask About the Dementia Cover Up -- Biden Has "Advanced Cancer"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Democrats in their infinite lying ability, which they've turned into an Olympic sport, now has them dealing, not only with the cover-up of Biden's dementia which was obvious to all, but also as it was reported that Joe Biden has advanced prostrate cancer, have to now keep their brand from being tarnished by thjose lies as well.