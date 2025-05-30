www.kleckfiles.com/?250529-02

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/VQ79sl-V4bE

Zack and Jonathan Short





Save our souls we're splitting atoms

Go tell Eve and go tell Adam

Liberate your sons and daughters

Some are gods and some are monsters

We'll get a five minute warning for divine intervention

With the satellites falling prepare for ascension

Under mind control

We'll be practising our politics

Defending all our policies

Preparing for apocalypse

Don't let the hungry serpent see you no

No, no, no, no, no

She'll let you fall asleep then eat you whole

It's like a bullet to the head

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

When the levee breaks

And Manhattan sinks

There won't be water fit to drink

When the winter's warm

And the summer's cold

The poison stops you looking old

You'll get a five second warning for divine intervention

And the satellites are falling prepare for ascension

As the earth looks on

The odds or probability

Of losing all capacity

To function is hereditary

No antibiotic can save us now

No, no, no, no, no

We are the virus that we talk about

It's like a bullet to the head

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

Like a bullet in my head... Like a bullet in my head

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS