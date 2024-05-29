© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pets in Love
May 17, 2024
Can I Have A Chance To Live? Poor Dog Tearfully Beg For Help on Highway
She was eating the carcass of a bird by the side of the highway
On the way, the rescuer looked at a moving creature.
As if called by God, The girl stopped the car and approached the dog.
The rescuer never saw anything so disgusting... It was a rotten carcass already full of bugs.
Abandoned dogs or stray dogs are always like that.
They have to eat everything as per their instinct.
It feels so pitiful when I see that image.
The dog was so tiny...
she must have been so malnourished.
Without hesitate, The girl brought the tiny dog to the hospital and they gave the dog the name GRAVETA.
In the clinic, Graveta was all curled up and VERY SCARED.
Her body represented a hard life.
A LOT OF MANGE, A LOT OF DESTRUCTION, BROKEN NAILS, AN UNBEARABLE SMELL, AND A HEART BEATING.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nvcTAhxRFY