Pets in Love





May 17, 2024





Can I Have A Chance To Live? Poor Dog Tearfully Beg For Help on Highway





She was eating the carcass of a bird by the side of the highway

On the way, the rescuer looked at a moving creature.

As if called by God, The girl stopped the car and approached the dog.

The rescuer never saw anything so disgusting... It was a rotten carcass already full of bugs.

Abandoned dogs or stray dogs are always like that.

They have to eat everything as per their instinct.

It feels so pitiful when I see that image.

The dog was so tiny...

she must have been so malnourished.

Without hesitate, The girl brought the tiny dog to the hospital and they gave the dog the name GRAVETA.

In the clinic, Graveta was all curled up and VERY SCARED.

Her body represented a hard life.

A LOT OF MANGE, A LOT OF DESTRUCTION, BROKEN NAILS, AN UNBEARABLE SMELL, AND A HEART BEATING.





