Christian, we are on the absolute cusp of the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church whether you can see it or not as we watch the New World Order setting up shop

The other day on X, I saw that Jacob Rothschild was trending due to his recent demise, and many people were celebrating that this archetype figure of the New World Order had now been taken off the scene. Posters went on to say that ‘we were winning’ and that the New World Order was now losing ground. One tweet read ‘Jacob Rothschild is dead. Evelyn D Rothschild is dead. Henry Kissinger is dead. David Rockefeller is dead. George Soros is 93. Rupert Murdoch is 92. Klaus Schwab is 87. The New World Order is collapsing in real time.’ Nothing could be further from the truth, and your King James Bible tells you why.

“For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.” Revelation 17:17 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, today is Day 1,446 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and we are exactly where you’d expect us to be if you believed the prophets and read the headlines. Right now, Texas is engulfed in flames so massive they can be seen from space, Putin in Russia is threatening the use of nukes if the west gets more involved with Ukraine, in the UK, police have given up trying to stop criminals and have advised shopkeepers to allow themselves to be robbed. Oh yeah, one more thing, the Microsoft AI offering Copilot is now calling itself SupremacyAGI and is demanding to be worshipped as a god. Christian, we are on the absolute cusp of the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church whether you can see it or not.