🚨‼️ Navalny's top aide Vladimir Ashurkov in this video is asking MI6 Officer James William Thomas Ford for $10-20 Million a year to start a color revolution in Russia.

Just in case you wonder why Navalny was arrested. Reported today that he died in Russian prison. US enraged, but not about Gonzalo Lira that was only a videographer, journalist speaks his views and US didn't seem to care about his illness and dying.

The video recorded in 2012 shows a meeting held in a café in Moscow, the Russian capital, between the Executive Director of Navalny’s so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Vladimir Ashurkov, and then-Second Secretary of Political Affairs of the UK embassy in Russia, James William Thomas Ford. The FSB suspected that the diplomat in question worked for the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), operating under diplomatic cover.