My first candidate interview…can Congress make a difference?

Brooke McGowan is a lifelong conservative activist running for office to be a change agent, Brooke is seeking justice for Covid murders, justice for the January 6 political prisoners, and wants to force transparency and make government the servant rather than master. Her platform is broad and covers many concerns most Americans are feeling. Endorsed by various parties from Patriot General Flynn to pro-life evangelist Flip Benham, Brooke is certain she is called for such a time as this, and win or lose, she will always stand up for the forgotten American and fight back!
**************
Links for this episode:
**************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.