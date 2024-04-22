Live Chat with Paul; -185- ChemConTrails + Climate Science + UAPDrama + Other UFO vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Chemtrails + Climate Science + UAP vid analysis

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:04:00] (1d) UFOLOGY cult groups and new followers dont search themselves

but follow a talking head YTer who recommends

[00:11:20] (2) Main Topic Begins - First Some feel good Meme Quotes about

being positive!!!

[00:15:20] (2b) Paul talks about a cool documentary about a black man

building in his spare time shelters for homeless in Canada but the local gov

destroyed them and sued him. Paul tries to find the name of title

so can go and watch it. but fails to figure it out. but its a 2023 docu

called Someone Lives Here.. rating 7.5/10

[00:29:17] (3) Art Levine a mental health expert thinks UFOs and Aliens

if seeing its a mental thing.. annoys how arrogant he is that aliens

cant be visiting people.

[00:31:00] (4) Alien visitations that left physical marks!!!

[01:02:00] (5) Missing Solar Planet found by NASA but its

not PlanetX as most call it.

[01:05:34] (6) James Fox moaning about working on his new movie

which is going to suck about fake whistleblowers

[01:15:30] (7) DJK the elements blocks me after admitting

how he fakes them by stacking frames.

[01:29:00] (8) EVPs are they explained by skeptics?

[01:38:00] (9) Thirdphase vid analysis now - reflection in car window

[02:36:00] (9b) red-white lights drifting down more likely aviation

but again 0 apps used most likely Helis or flares o

[02:37:40] (9c) White drifting blob is most likely an alien character balloon

[02:39:00] (9d) Seattle Tower in fog and low light with distance

basic filters can see the cloud/fog

[03:04:00] (9e) Added UFO via CGI as 0 artifacts on motion

and constant black shape

[03:16:00] (9f) Lens flare as aimed at sun eclipse with

a clip on phone lens with filter

[03:26:00] (9g) A video of a silhouette of a bird gliding to trees

thats been edited at the start

[03:29:00] (9h) blue LED fishing lure on a line from a fishing kite

or long rod

[03:53:00] (9i) Promoting IN2THINAIR garbage conspiracy when

proven data glitch

[03:58:00] (10) Paul now starts ChemConTrails and Climate Science

and first cloud seeding and recent floods in Dubai and has

a issue with links from chat which is NOW FIX.. dev of app fixed

it for Part 2 of this section as 5hrs its time to wrap!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.