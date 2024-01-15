Houthi Missiles Attack U.S. Warship After American, British Jets Strike Yemen For The Third Time

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked a U.S. warship in the Red Sea after a reported third strike by U.S. and UK fighter jets in Yemen on Sunday. The U.S. CENTCOM claimed that the anti-ship cruise missile, fired from Houthi-controlled areas towards USS Laboon, was shot down. Yemeni media said that the U.S. and the UK carried out a strike before Houthi response in the Hodeida province on Jan 14. However, the U.S. denied any attack by the coalition in Yemen. Watch for more details.

