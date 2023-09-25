BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Government and Big Tech Push Gambling That Targets and Addicts Kids - John Kindt
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
8 views • 09/25/2023

Gambling has become a massive problem in America today, and unfortunately, this highly addictive industry is targeting a new demographic: children. John Kindt is an authority on the subject of gambling and is a professor of business and legal policy at the University of Illinois. John researches and testifies before Congress and state legislatures on the dangers of gambling addiction and how it destroys the lives of so many people. He breaks down the disturbing underbelly of criminality and sex trafficking that can often be facilitated behind the scenes in American casinos. John also discusses how the US government and Big Tech colluded to make sure that a previous Senate bill that would have protected kids from online gambling - didn’t pass. 



TAKEAWAYS


It’s hard to beat the addictive power of online gambling when it’s available at your fingertips on your phone at all times


The government is covering up the evidence of sex trafficking that occurs at casinos


Gambling now targets kids and will wind up devastating future generations if we don’t fight back at the state level


When you advertise gambling and put it everywhere on the Internet, John calls this “fentanyl gambling”



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Gambling Addiction Video: https://bit.ly/44nWnrR

Gambling With National Security Book: https://amzn.to/46hdSLY

Mole People Living Under Las Vegas Strip: https://bit.ly/3P2scAH


🔗 CONNECT WITH STOP PREDATORY GAMBLING

Website: https://www.stoppredatorygambling.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stoppredatorygambling

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stoppredatorygambling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SPGambling

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stoppredatorygambling

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SPGAmerica


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



kidseducationbig techgovernmentinternetillinoiscasinofentanylprofessorsex traffickingonlinecasinosgambling addictionjohn kindt
