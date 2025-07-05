Mel Gibson Tells Joe Rogan About 3 Friends Cured Of Cancer - Mike Adams Interviews Dr William Makis About Cancer Cures

Mel Gibson is interviewed by Joe Rogan and Mel makes mention about three of his friends who had stage four cancer but all three of his friends are cured of their cancers because they took Ivermectin and Fenbendazole and apparently also Hydroxychloroquine. They talk a bit about Dr Fauci and the Aids disease and the AZT treatment promoted by Dr Fauci.

After this, Mike Adams interviews Dr William Makis about the health industry and how Ivermectin as well as Fenbendazole help to cure cancers of various kinds. Taking vitamin E along with these treatments is helpful in the cure of cancer. I came across other information that suggests taking Fenbendazole only after eating a meal and not on an empty stomach.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/gibson-adams-makis-cancer-cures



